Enemy aircraft carried out a series of bombing strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv at night: a rescuer showed the consequences

Enemy aircraft carried out a series of bombing strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv at night. In Dergachi, 5 people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy. Numerous destructions and fires were reported in the region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov in Telegram, UNN reports.

On October 2, at about 04:00, enemy aircraft conducted a series of bombing strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Powerful explosions occurred in the city of Dergachi, the village of Cherkaska Lozova of the Molodanylivka community, and the Kyiv district of the regional center - the SES reported.

According to the State Emergency Service, 5 people were injured as a result of the attack on the town of Dergachi by the KABs. Among them is a 14-year-old boy. There were destructions and fires in 3 garages on the area of 100 square meters. 2 cars burned down, 4 more were damaged. Windows in 3 two-story apartment buildings were also damaged. At another location, grass was burning in an open space over an area of 1000 square meters.

In the village of Cherkaska Lozova, there was also a hit in an open area, where dry grass caught fire over an area of 2 hectares. There were no casualties.

In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, the State Emergency Service reported that 2 garages in a garage cooperative were destroyed, without any casualties or fires. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, another garage and 3 private houses were also damaged in Kharkiv.

Rescuers eliminated the consequences of an enemy bombardment in Kharkiv region.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, enemy shelling was also recorded:

October 2, 07:30, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. A house was damaged as a result of the shelling.

20:08 Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. A residential building and an outbuilding were burning as a result of the shelling.

19:00, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. Two houses were shelled.

18:14, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling the building of the ambulance station and garages were burning. A man and a woman were injured.

16:20, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. Houses were burning as a result of the shelling.

16:03, Kupyansk district, the town of Kupyansk. A house and a garage burned down as a result of the shelling.

14:20, Kupyansk district, Vasyltsivka village. 2 outbuildings and a garage were burning.

11:50, Izium district, Bohuslavka village. As a result of the shelling, the forest litter on the area of 20 hectares, 4 private houses, 10 outbuildings, and a club building burned.

10:30, Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka village. 4 residential buildings and 5 outbuildings were damaged.

10:05, Kupyansk district, Myrne village. As a result of the shelling, grass burned on the area of 5 hectares, partially 12 private households and 8 outbuildings.

