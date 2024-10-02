Dergachi is under fire: 5 people injured, including a 14-year-old boy

In the Kharkiv region, five people sustained shrapnel wounds, including a 14-year-old boy, as a result of an enemy attack on Dergachi. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

The city became a target for enemy attacks when a KAB hit the area, causing garages to catch fire. Initially, there was no information about casualties, but medics responded to the situation, providing aid to the victims.

