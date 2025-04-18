Enemy strike by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv: emergency rescue operations completed

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 36248 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 50769 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 63216 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 68380 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 105283 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 91662 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 155135 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 53932 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137744 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85047 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2m/s
51%
751 mm
Popular news

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87845 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20591 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies amid accusations of Beijing arming Russia

April 18, 01:25 PM • 23039 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18432 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15040 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 36248 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87868 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 143823 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 155135 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137744 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Charles III

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15055 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18449 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20608 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 55327 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 67933 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Enemy strike by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv: emergency rescue operations completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1640 views

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kharkiv after the enemy shelling. According to the State Emergency Service, 1 person was killed, 114 were injured (9 children), psychologists provided assistance to 150 people.

Enemy strike by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv: emergency rescue operations completed

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kharkiv after the enemy shelling of the city, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

According to rescuers, 1 person was killed and 114 were injured, including 9 children, as a result of the missile attack. SES psychologists provided assistance to 150 injured.

In Kharkiv, the number of injured children after the Russian attack has risen to nine18.04.25, 19:59 • 7676 views

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that work is currently underway in Kharkiv after the Russian strike, which was presumably carried out by an "Iskander". The Head of State emphasized that one must be an outright scoundrel and despise life to inflict such missile strikes on an ordinary city – on Great Friday.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,513.40
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,593.66