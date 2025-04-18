Enemy strike by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv: emergency rescue operations completed
Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kharkiv after the enemy shelling. According to the State Emergency Service, 1 person was killed, 114 were injured (9 children), psychologists provided assistance to 150 people.
Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kharkiv after the enemy shelling of the city, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
According to rescuers, 1 person was killed and 114 were injured, including 9 children, as a result of the missile attack. SES psychologists provided assistance to 150 injured.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that work is currently underway in Kharkiv after the Russian strike, which was presumably carried out by an "Iskander". The Head of State emphasized that one must be an outright scoundrel and despise life to inflict such missile strikes on an ordinary city – on Great Friday.