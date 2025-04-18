In Kharkiv, the number of injured children after the Russian attack has risen to nine

In Kharkiv, the number of injured children has increased to nine, and another 12-year-old boy has been hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Another 12-year-old boy who was caught in the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv this morning has just been hospitalized. So together we have nine injured children - said Terekhov.

As UNN reported, as a result of the missile strike by Russian troops on Kharkiv, the number of injured increased to 103, eight of whom are children.

