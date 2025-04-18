In Kharkiv, the number of injured children after the Russian attack has risen to nine

$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9090 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24526 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44460 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50120 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89108 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83502 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137866 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52582 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125708 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81328 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Popular news

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 9090 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60381 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124039 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 137866 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125708 views
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9190 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12224 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13447 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37970 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52076 views
In Kharkiv, the number of injured children after the Russian attack has risen to nine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2156 views

After the morning shelling of Kharkiv, another 12-year-old boy was hospitalized. Thus, the total number of injured children has risen to nine, and the total number of injured is 103.

In Kharkiv, the number of injured children after the Russian attack has risen to nine

In Kharkiv, the number of injured children has increased to nine, and another 12-year-old boy has been hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Another 12-year-old boy who was caught in the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv this morning has just been hospitalized. So together we have nine injured children

- said Terekhov.

Add

As UNN reported, as a result of the missile strike by Russian troops on Kharkiv, the number of injured increased to 103, eight of whom are children.

You have to be an outright bastard to inflict such blows on Good Friday: Zelenskyy on the attack on Kharkiv18.04.25, 19:12 • 5902 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kharkiv
