In Kharkiv, the number of injured children after the Russian attack has risen to nine
Kyiv • UNN
After the morning shelling of Kharkiv, another 12-year-old boy was hospitalized. Thus, the total number of injured children has risen to nine, and the total number of injured is 103.
In Kharkiv, the number of injured children has increased to nine, and another 12-year-old boy has been hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.
Another 12-year-old boy who was caught in the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv this morning has just been hospitalized. So together we have nine injured children
As UNN reported, as a result of the missile strike by Russian troops on Kharkiv, the number of injured increased to 103, eight of whom are children.
