Enemy shelling of Kramatorsk: details of the rescue operation from the SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

In Kramatorsk, a rescue operation continues after the Russian army's air strike that destroyed part of a residential building. Four dead and four wounded are known, 230 tons of destroyed structures have already been dismantled.

Enemy shelling of Kramatorsk: details of the rescue operation from the SES

In Kramatorsk, the rescue operation after an airstrike by the Russian army has been going on for the second day.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

  Details

According to the State Emergency Service, a part of a residential four-story building was destroyed as a result of the airstrike.

A Russian aerial bomb destroyed part of a residential 4-story building. Previously, one more person may remain under the rubble

- reported the service.

Rescuers noted that four people died as a result of the shelling.

In total, four people died as a result of the shelling, whose bodies were unblocked by rescuers from under the rubble

– the report says.

In addition, there are victims.

4 people were injured, three of whom were rescued by emergency workers

– added the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers also reported on the progress of work at the tragedy site.

230 tons of destroyed structures dismantled

– noted the service.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that work on the site does not stop.

Emergency rescue operations continue

– rescuers reported.

Bodies of two dead people have been unblocked from under the rubble of a part of a residential building in Kramatorsk22.06.25, 18:00 • 3782 views

Andrey Kulik

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kramatorsk
