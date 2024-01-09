Enemy shelled Mykolaiv region with artillery at night

Russian troops shelled Mykolaiv region with artillery overnight, the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kim said on Tuesday, UNN writes.

On the night of January 9 at 00:28, the enemy fired artillery at the settlement of Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties - Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to him, yesterday, January 8, at 09:22, enemy shelling was recorded along the coastline of Ochakiv, without casualties

