Enemy shelled Mykolaiv region with artillery at night
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces shelled Mykolaiv region at night; no casualties reported.
Russian troops shelled Mykolaiv region with artillery overnight, the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kim said on Tuesday, UNN writes.
On the night of January 9 at 00:28, the enemy fired artillery at the settlement of Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties
According to him, yesterday, January 8, at 09:22, enemy shelling was recorded along the coastline of Ochakiv, without casualties
