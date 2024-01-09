Kherson region suffered 41 hostile attacks, no casualties

Kherson region suffered 41 hostile attacks over the past day, there were no casualties, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 41 attacks, launching 182 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks and UAVs - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military targeted residential areas of the region's settlements.

"There were no civilian casualties or injuries," he said.

The occupied part of Kherson region remained without electricity