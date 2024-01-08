The occupied part of Kherson region remained without electricity

Temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region without electricity. This reported in the so-called "khersonoblenergo", reports UNN.

(Today) power outage, lost transit on 150Kv from the side of Melitopol, execution time until the end of emergency recovery work, suspended power supply to the addresses: Chaplinsky, Novotroitsky, Genichesky, Ivanovsky, Kakhovsky districts. - the message said.

Details

The gauleiter of the occupied territory of Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, has said that allegedly due to an accident on the power grid, a significant part of Kherson Region has been de-energized and disruptions in mobile communications and the Internet may begin.

He added that power supply to some consumers has already been resumed.

Supplement

In the occupied territory of Kherson region, Russian invaders shot a child in front of his family .