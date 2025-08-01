Enemy Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of injured increased to 7 1 August 2025

$41.710.05
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 45263 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 54347 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 36110 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 50821 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 110273 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 63588 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 153300 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 150160 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 130866 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraphAugust 1, 10:54 AM
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM
Previously put forward demands to Ukraine remain unchanged - PutinAugust 1, 11:58 AM
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:20 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
02:02 PM
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Kharkiv
White House
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismJuly 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release dateJuly 31, 02:00 PM
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM
Truth Social
Shahed-136
The Guardian
An-178
Mi-24

Enemy Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of injured increased to 7 1 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 584 views

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported seven injured as a result of a Russian drone strike. Also, two apartment buildings and one car were damaged.

Enemy Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of injured increased to 7

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that as a result of the Russian attack on the city, 7 people were injured, and buildings and cars were damaged, UNN reports.

"Seven injured," Terekhov said.

Before that, he noted that there was also information about damage to two apartment buildings and one car. All relevant services are working at the scene.

Addition

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the city was attacked by a Russian "Molniya" drone, and there were wounded.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv