Enemy Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of injured increased to 7 1 August 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported seven injured as a result of a Russian drone strike. Also, two apartment buildings and one car were damaged.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that as a result of the Russian attack on the city, 7 people were injured, and buildings and cars were damaged, UNN reports.
"Seven injured," Terekhov said.
Before that, he noted that there was also information about damage to two apartment buildings and one car. All relevant services are working at the scene.
Addition
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the city was attacked by a Russian "Molniya" drone, and there were wounded.