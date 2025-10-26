Enemy massively attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: a woman was injured, houses damaged

On the night of Sunday, October 26, the enemy massively attacked Dnipropetrovsk region - in particular, Nikopol district. This was reported by the head of the OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, a 63-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital with burns, where she received the necessary assistance.

FPV drones and heavy artillery were directed at the district center, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Myrove communities. ... Among the damaged are 3 private houses, an outbuilding, a power line, and a gas pipeline. - Haivanenko said.

He added that the inspection of the territories attacked by the enemy is ongoing. Air defenders destroyed 18 enemy drones over the region.

Recall

Earlier, as a result of an enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, two people died and seven more were injured. The enemy struck with missiles and UAVs at Synelnykove district - in particular, Petropavlivka, Malomykhailivka, and Pokrovsk communities suffered.

