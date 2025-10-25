Rescuer became a victim of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: details from the State Emergency Service
Kyiv • UNN
Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Yehorichev died on October 24 in the Dnipropetrovsk region while extinguishing a fire caused by a Russian UAV strike. He came under repeated missile fire, another rescuer was wounded.
One of the victims of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region is a rescuer - Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Yehorichev, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
On October 24, during the extinguishing of a fire in the Synelnykove district, Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Yehorichev, driver of the 37th State Fire and Rescue Unit, died.
According to the State Emergency Service, while extinguishing a fire caused by a Russian UAV strike, he came under repeated missile fire and received severe injuries.
Another rescuer was injured as a result of a repeated Russian missile strike on the Petropavlivka community of the Synelnykove district, the State Emergency Service noted.
A woman also died, and seven more people were injured.
Two dead, seven injured: consequences of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region25.10.25, 08:00 • 2942 views
Two fire and rescue vehicles, residential buildings and shops were damaged.
The enemy directed kamikaze drones at the Pokrovsk territorial community. As a result of the hit, a residential building was destroyed and a fire broke out. Fortunately, there were no dead or injured.
In addition, during an artillery shelling of Nikopol, a garage with a car inside caught fire.
All fires were extinguished by emergency workers.