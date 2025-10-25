Rescuer became a victim of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: details from the State Emergency Service

One of the victims of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region is a rescuer - Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Yehorichev, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

On October 24, during the extinguishing of a fire in the Synelnykove district, Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Yehorichev, driver of the 37th State Fire and Rescue Unit, died. - reported the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, while extinguishing a fire caused by a Russian UAV strike, he came under repeated missile fire and received severe injuries.

Another rescuer was injured as a result of a repeated Russian missile strike on the Petropavlivka community of the Synelnykove district, the State Emergency Service noted.

A woman also died, and seven more people were injured.

Two dead, seven injured: consequences of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

Two fire and rescue vehicles, residential buildings and shops were damaged.

The enemy directed kamikaze drones at the Pokrovsk territorial community. As a result of the hit, a residential building was destroyed and a fire broke out. Fortunately, there were no dead or injured.

In addition, during an artillery shelling of Nikopol, a garage with a car inside caught fire.

All fires were extinguished by emergency workers.