Rescuer became a victim of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: details from the State Emergency Service

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 1974 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
08:59 AM • 7722 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 12328 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
06:30 AM • 12210 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 15511 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 30545 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 47639 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 36723 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38212 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 31427 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
5.9m/s
84%
740mm
Popular news
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is knownOctober 25, 01:06 AM • 20652 views
Night attack on Kyiv: fires in the city, medics called to several districtsOctober 25, 01:34 AM • 7272 views
"Ignores reality": ISW commented on the Kremlin's threats of retaliation for the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to UkraineOctober 25, 03:04 AM • 12768 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be06:14 AM • 11351 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media07:29 AM • 6292 views
Publications
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know09:55 AM • 3614 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 12322 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 31782 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 53951 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 47145 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media07:29 AM • 6414 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be06:14 AM • 11415 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 19728 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 22865 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 34742 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Gold
Series

Rescuer became a victim of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: details from the State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1616 views

Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Yehorichev died on October 24 in the Dnipropetrovsk region while extinguishing a fire caused by a Russian UAV strike. He came under repeated missile fire, another rescuer was wounded.

Rescuer became a victim of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: details from the State Emergency Service

One of the victims of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region is a rescuer - Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Yehorichev, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

On October 24, during the extinguishing of a fire in the Synelnykove district, Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Yehorichev, driver of the 37th State Fire and Rescue Unit, died.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, while extinguishing a fire caused by a Russian UAV strike, he came under repeated missile fire and received severe injuries.

Another rescuer was injured as a result of a repeated Russian missile strike on the Petropavlivka community of the Synelnykove district, the State Emergency Service noted.

A woman also died, and seven more people were injured.

Two dead, seven injured: consequences of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region25.10.25, 08:00 • 2942 views

Two fire and rescue vehicles, residential buildings and shops were damaged.

The enemy directed kamikaze drones at the Pokrovsk territorial community. As a result of the hit, a residential building was destroyed and a fire broke out. Fortunately, there were no dead or injured.

In addition, during an artillery shelling of Nikopol, a garage with a car inside caught fire.

All fires were extinguished by emergency workers.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine