Two dead, seven injured: consequences of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

As a result of the enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, two people died and seven more were injured. This was reported by the head of the OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked Synelnykivshchyna with missiles and UAVs - in particular, Petropavlivska, Malomykhailivska and Pokrovska communities suffered.

Fires broke out. An apartment building and a private house, an outbuilding, a shop, and a car were damaged. The Russian army attacked the Verbkivska community of Pavlohrad district with UAVs. Infrastructure was damaged. Nikopol was subjected to drone and artillery attacks. A garage and a car caught fire. - said Haivanenko.

He added that, according to updated information, due to the artillery shelling of the city, which occurred yesterday evening, two more private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. In total, on the eve, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 6 enemy UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Recall

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on October 22, 6 people died in Kyiv and Kyiv region, and at least 35 were injured in various regions. In particular, in Dnipropetrovsk region, critical, residential and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in several districts. The enemy used drones, artillery and other means of destruction, as a result of which houses were destroyed, transport and networks were damaged.

