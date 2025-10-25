Two dead, seven injured: consequences of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

$41.900.14
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 22957 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 41677 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 32364 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 36183 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 30408 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 48051 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 27198 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20538 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28707 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Meloni participated in the Coalition of the Willing meeting via video link: what the Italian Prime Minister statedOctober 24, 08:59 PM • 3988 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statementOctober 24, 10:33 PM • 17505 views
US Secretary of State Rubio replaced Witkoff in negotiations with Russia, leading to increased sanctions - BloombergOctober 25, 12:04 AM • 9840 views
France ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Army Chief of Staff12:35 AM • 6122 views
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is known01:06 AM • 13884 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 26034 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft

October 24, 12:47 PM • 48084 views
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 48084 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 41713 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 41516 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 80954 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be06:14 AM • 470 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 16777 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 20101 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 32126 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 55166 views
Two dead, seven injured: consequences of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1490 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were killed and seven more were injured. The enemy struck Synelnykove, Pavlohrad district, and Nikopol with missiles and UAVs.

Two dead, seven injured: consequences of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

As a result of the enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, two people died and seven more were injured. This was reported by the head of the OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked Synelnykivshchyna with missiles and UAVs - in particular, Petropavlivska, Malomykhailivska and Pokrovska communities suffered.

Fires broke out. An apartment building and a private house, an outbuilding, a shop, and a car were damaged. The Russian army attacked the Verbkivska community of Pavlohrad district with UAVs. Infrastructure was damaged. Nikopol was subjected to drone and artillery attacks. A garage and a car caught fire.

- said Haivanenko.

He added that, according to updated information, due to the artillery shelling of the city, which occurred yesterday evening, two more private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. In total, on the eve, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 6 enemy UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Recall

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on October 22, 6 people died in Kyiv and Kyiv region, and at least 35 were injured in various regions. In particular, in Dnipropetrovsk region, critical, residential and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in several districts. The enemy used drones, artillery and other means of destruction, as a result of which houses were destroyed, transport and networks were damaged.

AFU destroyed enemy fortifications and strongholds on the left bank of the Dnipro: footage02.10.25, 16:57 • 7158 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine