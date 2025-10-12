On October 11, Russian troops lost 1,240 soldiers and 244 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.10.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,122,810 (+1240) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11,248 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,345 (0)

artillery systems ‒ 33,578 (+10)

MLRS ‒ 1518 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1225 (0)

aircraft ‒ 427 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 69010 (+244)

cruise missiles ‒ 3859 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 63934 (+87)

special equipment ‒ 3976 (+3)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Ukraine supports the call of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani for an Olympic truce with Russia, stating its readiness for it even tomorrow, without waiting for the Olympics. Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhyi noted that Russia had previously started wars during the Olympic truce.

Ending the war in Ukraine will be more difficult than in the Middle East - Trump