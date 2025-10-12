$41.510.00
October 11, 04:00 PM • 33185 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 54900 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 30614 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 35724 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 26681 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 26874 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 34845 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 43299 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 67032 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35468 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Enemy losses: Russian troops lost 1240 soldiers and 244 UAVs in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1248 views

On October 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1240 soldiers and 244 enemy UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.10.25 are estimated at 1,122,810 personnel.

Enemy losses: Russian troops lost 1240 soldiers and 244 UAVs in a day - General Staff

On October 11, Russian troops lost 1,240 soldiers and 244 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.10.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,122,810 (+1240) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11,248 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,345 (0)
        • artillery systems ‒ 33,578 (+10)
          • MLRS ‒ 1518 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1225 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 427 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 69010 (+244)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3859 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 63934 (+87)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3976 (+3)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Ukraine supports the call of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani for an Olympic truce with Russia, stating its readiness for it even tomorrow, without waiting for the Olympics. Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhyi noted that Russia had previously started wars during the Olympic truce.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine