Enemy losses: Russian troops lost 1240 soldiers and 244 UAVs in a day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
On October 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1240 soldiers and 244 enemy UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.10.25 are estimated at 1,122,810 personnel.
On October 11, Russian troops lost 1,240 soldiers and 244 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.10.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1,122,810 (+1240) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11,248 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,345 (0)
- artillery systems ‒ 33,578 (+10)
- MLRS ‒ 1518 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1225 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 427 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 69010 (+244)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3859 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 63934 (+87)
- special equipment ‒ 3976 (+3)
Data is being updated.
