Enemy losses: Russian army lost almost a thousand soldiers and 70 artillery systems in a day

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 33677 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 107528 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 88213 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 263314 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 149657 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 323031 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 297207 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 106595 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149229 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 79304 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1.2m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
Ukraine risks losing an important supporter: Czech Republic on the verge of changing course - MediaAugust 9, 09:09 PM • 15296 views
Russia claims its key role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlementAugust 9, 09:57 PM • 8864 views
Kyiv continues to clear courtyards and streets of abandoned and damaged cars: where most remainPhoto01:20 AM • 9808 views
Kremlin hinted at Alaska's historical proximity to Russia before Trump-Putin meeting - ISW02:33 AM • 12230 views
Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's Gaza planPhoto04:40 AM • 14265 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 323031 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 203790 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 297207 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 302940 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 211075 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
David Lammy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 48268 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 107528 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 302940 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 223847 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 233292 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Economist
TikTok
Instagram
Pistol

Enemy losses: Russian army lost almost a thousand soldiers and 70 artillery systems in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2086 views

On August 9, Russian troops lost 950 soldiers, 70 artillery systems, and 1 cruise missile. In total, from 24.02.22 to 10.08.25, the enemy lost 1,063,240 personnel.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost almost a thousand soldiers and 70 artillery systems in a day

On August 9, Russian troops lost 950 soldiers, 70 artillery systems, and 1 cruise missile in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,063,240 (+950) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11,089 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,107 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒ 31,343 (+70)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,460 (+4)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,204 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 50,455 (+140)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,556 (+1)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 57,982 (+126)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,936 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The Institute for the Study of War believes that the Kremlin is not interested in any compromise in the negotiation process unless it means Ukraine's surrender.

                              Vereshchuk: "We don't quite accept that this war will be long-term"06.08.25, 00:58 • 44228 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine