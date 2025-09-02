Enemy losses per day: 800 soldiers will no longer help the occupation army

$41.320.06
September 1, 06:36 PM • 14719 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 26525 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 35324 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 38804 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 184333 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 105054 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 190209 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 197749 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 166928 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 132003 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 135661 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 134654 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 122388 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 119898 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 112611 views
Enemy losses per day: 800 soldiers will no longer help the occupation army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

On September 1, Russian troops lost 800 soldiers and 53 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.09.25 amount to 1,083,790 personnel.

Enemy losses per day: 800 soldiers will no longer help the occupation army

On September 1, Russian troops lost 800 soldiers and 53 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.09.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1083790 (+800) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 11156 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23233 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32301 (+53)
          • MLRS ‒ 1477 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1213 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 55446 (+170)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3664 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • motor vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 60488 (+89)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3952 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The President of Ukraine believes diplomacy is a faster path to peace than war. Ukraine will not be able to fully restore its territories with weapons, so the diplomatic path will reduce losses.

                              "We are working to ensure that there is enough necessary supplies for our army for the autumn" - Zelenskyy31.08.25, 21:18 • 4048 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine