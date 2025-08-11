Enemy losses per day: 1000 invaders will no longer help the occupation army

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
05:15 AM • 3286 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 24459 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 80032 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 154831 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 117598 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 288346 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 161575 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 349345 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 315860 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 108025 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.5m/s
73%
752mm
Popular news
Azerbaijan may lift arms embargo on Ukraine due to Russian attacks - mediaAugust 10, 08:37 PM • 9386 views
Ukrainian artist Davyd Chichkan died at the frontPhotoAugust 10, 09:24 PM • 3392 views
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region “regulate” water prices with terror amid its acute shortage - CNSAugust 10, 10:39 PM • 4178 views
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?12:54 AM • 2582 views
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - Markarova03:04 AM • 5822 views
Publications
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory05:15 AM • 3286 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 349345 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 225525 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 315860 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 327262 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Ilham Aliyev
Ulf Kristersson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 58670 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 154831 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 327262 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 231768 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 240932 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Times
The Economist
Fox News
The Washington Post

Enemy losses per day: 1000 invaders will no longer help the occupation army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

On August 10, Russian troops lost 1000 soldiers, 4 tanks, and 37 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.08.25 increased to 1,064,240 people.

Enemy losses per day: 1000 invaders will no longer help the occupation army

On August 10, Russian troops lost 1,000 soldiers, 4 tanks, and 37 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.08.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,064,240 (+1,000) eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11,093 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,114 (+7)
        • artillery systems ‒ 31,380 (+37)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,462 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,204 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 50,646 (+191)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,556 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 58,113 (+131)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,936 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The Institute for the Study of War believes that the Kremlin is not interested in any compromise in the negotiation process unless it means Ukraine's surrender.

                              Vereshchuk: "We don't quite accept that this war will be long-term"06.08.25, 00:58 • 44266 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine