Enemy losses: minus a thousand soldiers and 29 cruise missiles per day

On September 20, Russian troops lost 1010 soldiers, 553 drones, and 29 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.09.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1101610 (+1010) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 11193 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23281 (+1)

artillery systems ‒ 32952 (+25)

MLRS ‒ 1492 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1218 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 341 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 61598 (+553)

cruise missiles ‒ 3747 (+29)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 62245 (+77)

special equipment ‒ 3969 (+1)

Data is being updated.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin's goal is the complete occupation of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: Plan A – end the war, Plan B – $120 billion a year