Enemy losses: minus a thousand soldiers and 29 cruise missiles per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

On September 20, Russian troops lost 1010 soldiers, 553 drones, and 29 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.09.25 amount to 1,101,610 personnel.

Enemy losses: minus a thousand soldiers and 29 cruise missiles per day

On September 20, Russian troops lost 1010 soldiers, 553 drones, and 29 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.09.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1101610 (+1010) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11193 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23281 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒  32952 (+25)
          • MLRS ‒  1492 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒  1218 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  341 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  61598 (+553)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3747 (+29)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  62245 (+77)
                            • special equipment ‒  3969 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy  stated  that Putin's goal is the complete occupation of Ukraine.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine