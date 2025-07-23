Enemy FPV drone detonated: Senior sapper of the State Emergency Service Oleh Petrenko died during demining in Sumy region

In the Sumy region, senior sapper-operator Oleh Petrenko died while performing a humanitarian demining mission in liberated territories. He is survived by his wife and two-year-old son, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Today, in the Shostka district, during humanitarian demining of liberated territories, 30-year-old civil protection sergeant, senior sapper-operator of the Interregional Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine – Oleh Petrenko – died. - the State Emergency Service reported.

It is noted that during the work of the pyrotechnic team, an enemy FPV drone detonated. Two sappers sustained severe injuries. It is reported that they were taken to the hospital. It was there that it became clear that Oleh's injuries were incompatible with life.

Oleh served in the State Emergency Service since 2022. Colleagues remember him as a person with a sincere heart – kind, brave, devoted to the Service. - the report says.

It is also reported that the deceased rescuer is survived by his wife and two-year-old son. Now, in addition to his mother, the fallen hero's comrades will also take care of the child.

Oleh did not manage to hug his wife one last time. He will not see his son grow up; his boy is only two years old. The child will have to grow up with the memory of his father, which will be cherished by his mother and comrades. We lost not just a rescuer. We lost a Human. A Hero. A Father. A Son. A Husband. A Comrade. - the State Emergency Service said.

