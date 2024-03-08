Enemy fires S-300 missile at Kirovohrad region in the evening: no casualties - OK "Pivden"

On March 7, the Russian army fired an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile at Kirovohrad region. There were no injuries or deaths among the civilian population. This was reported by the "South" command, UNN reports.

During the last day, the enemy fired X-59 guided missiles at Kherson region and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at Kirovohrad region. There were no civilian casualties - reads the message of the JC "South".

As UNN reported, an explosion occurred in Kirovohrad region on March 7.