Enemy fires four missiles at Velykopysarivska community in Sumy region

Enemy fires four missiles at Velykopysarivska community in Sumy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 85886 views

Russian missile strikes damaged civilian infrastructure in Velykopysarivka, Sumy region. The prosecutor's office is assessing the consequences of the four missile strikes.

As a result of a Russian missile strike on the Velykopysarivska community in Sumy region, a number of civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, and prosecutors are documenting the consequences. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports .

According to the investigation, on the night of January 12-13, 2024, the enemy launched 4 S-300 missiles at the territory of the Velykopysarivska community of Sumy region, according to preliminary information,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers' attack damaged a number of civilian infrastructure facilities, including 10 private houses and power lines.

Image

Recall

On January 13, Russian troops attacked Shostka, Sumy region, with X-22 missiles; one civilian was wounded and at least 26 houses were damaged.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

