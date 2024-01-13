Enemy fires four missiles at Velykopysarivska community in Sumy region

As a result of a Russian missile strike on the Velykopysarivska community in Sumy region, a number of civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, and prosecutors are documenting the consequences. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports .

According to the investigation, on the night of January 12-13, 2024, the enemy launched 4 S-300 missiles at the territory of the Velykopysarivska community of Sumy region, according to preliminary information, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers' attack damaged a number of civilian infrastructure facilities, including 10 private houses and power lines.

Recall

On January 13, Russian troops attacked Shostka, Sumy region, with X-22 missiles; one civilian was wounded and at least 26 houses were damaged.