Enemy drone spotted in Chernihiv region, air defense system in operation
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy drone was spotted in Chernihiv region, prompting the intensification of air defense operations. The Air Force also warned of the threat of enemy tactical aircraft in the northeast.
"Enemy UAV in Chernihiv region. Air defense is working," the statement said.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast.
"There is a threat of using air strikes in the frontline areas!" the message read.
