Enemy drone shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region - OVA

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, defenders from the Vostok military group shot down an enemy drone. The Russian UAV was shot down by air defense in Novomoskovsk district. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Air defense was operating in Novomoskovsk district. Defenders from the Vostok military group shot down an enemy drone. - Lysak said.

The air alert in the region was announced at 22:06.

And it is still going on.

Earlier, Lysak reportedthat during the day, on February 26, Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol district 9 times with drones and artillery. As of the evening, it was known that a 70-year-old man was wounded in the shelling.