Enemy drone shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian servicemen of the Vostok operational and tactical group shot down a Russian drone in Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, as reported by the head of the regional military administration.
In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, defenders from the Vostok military group shot down an enemy drone. The Russian UAV was shot down by air defense in Novomoskovsk district. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
Air defense was operating in Novomoskovsk district. Defenders from the Vostok military group shot down an enemy drone.
Details
The air alert in the region was announced at 22:06.
And it is still going on.
Air defense destroyed 8 air targets in Dnipropetrovs'k region25.02.24, 23:15 • 123078 views
Optional
Earlier, Lysak reportedthat during the day, on February 26, Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol district 9 times with drones and artillery. As of the evening, it was known that a 70-year-old man was wounded in the shelling.