In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Enemy drone shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24334 views

Ukrainian servicemen of the Vostok operational and tactical group shot down a Russian drone in Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, as reported by the head of the regional military administration.

Enemy drone shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region - OVA

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, defenders from the Vostok military group shot down an enemy drone. The Russian UAV was shot down by air defense in Novomoskovsk district. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN

Air defense was operating in Novomoskovsk district.  Defenders from the Vostok military group shot down an enemy drone.

- Lysak said.

Details

The air alert in the region was announced at 22:06.

And it is still going on.

Air defense destroyed 8 air targets in Dnipropetrovs'k region25.02.24, 23:15 • 123078 views

Optional

Earlier, Lysak reportedthat during the day, on February 26, Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol district 9 times with drones and artillery. As of the evening, it was known that a 70-year-old man was wounded in the shelling.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
