Air defense destroyed 8 air targets in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Last night, 8 air targets were destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k region, said the head of the JFO Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the JFO, the defense landed one missile in the Synelnyk district and two more in Dnipro.

Two UAVs were destroyed in Novomoskovsk district and three in Dniprovsky district.

A total of 8 air targets were shot down.

Air Defense Destroys Three Missiles and Three Shaheds in Dnipro