Air defense destroyed 8 air targets in Dnipropetrovs'k region
The head of the Joint Forces Operation said that over the past day, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 8 air targets in Dnipropetrovs'k region, including missiles and drones in Synelnyk, Dnipro and Novomoskovsk districts.
Last night, 8 air targets were destroyed in Dnipropetrovs'k region, said the head of the JFO Lysak, reports UNN.
According to the head of the JFO, the defense landed one missile in the Synelnyk district and two more in Dnipro.
Two UAVs were destroyed in Novomoskovsk district and three in Dniprovsky district.
A total of 8 air targets were shot down.
