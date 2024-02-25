Air Defense Destroys Three Missiles and Three Shaheds in Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
Three cruise missiles and three Russian drones are shot down over Dnipro, Ukraine, injuring four people and damaging private property.
Three cruise missiles and three unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian army were destroyed in Dnipro, the PC "East" reported, UNN reports .
Details
On the night of February 26, several explosions occurred in Dnipro. At that time, the city was on alert.
As it became known later, four people were wounded and there was destruction in the private sector.