Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - Klychko

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, an enemy drone, presumably, fell into the courtyard of a residential building but did not explode. Emergency services are heading to the scene, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, according to UNN.

"According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV fell into the courtyard of a 9-story residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. There was no explosion or damage," Klitschko reported.

He noted that emergency services are heading to the scene.

Since the beginning of the day, 110 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched 56 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 84 guided aerial bombs. 1647 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, and the enemy carried out 3554 artillery shellings.