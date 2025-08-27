Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - Klychko

$41.400.03
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 16845 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 92080 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 62245 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 36065 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 56602 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 46230 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 45793 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 114816 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 120774 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
Trump spoke about negotiations with Russia on nuclear disarmament: what Beijing repliedAugust 27, 10:48 AM • 5140 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 59631 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment03:01 PM • 34566 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools03:18 PM • 33605 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhoto03:52 PM • 20786 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools03:18 PM • 33849 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment03:01 PM • 34808 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 92051 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 114802 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?

Exclusive

August 26, 05:12 PM • 96760 views
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 96760 views
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhoto03:52 PM • 20953 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 59937 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 70110 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 69430 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 103250 views
Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - Klychko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

An enemy UAV was found in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, which fell into the yard of a 9-story building. There was no explosion or damage, emergency services are heading to the scene.

Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - Klychko

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, an enemy drone, presumably, fell into the courtyard of a residential building but did not explode. Emergency services are heading to the scene, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, according to UNN.

Details

"According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV fell into the courtyard of a 9-story residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. There was no explosion or damage," Klitschko reported.

He noted that emergency services are heading to the scene.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, 110 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy launched 56 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 84 guided aerial bombs. 1647 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, and the enemy carried out 3554 artillery shellings.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv