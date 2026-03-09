Enemy drone attacked Kharkiv, among five injured is a 16-year-old girl

The Russian army attacked the Industrial district in Kharkiv with a drone. Currently, five people are known to have been injured, including a 16-year-old girl, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, a fire broke out in the Industrial district of Kharkiv as a result of an enemy UAV attack.

According to preliminary information, cars and apartments on the lower floors of a high-rise building caught fire.

Later, Syniehubov reported that four people were injured in the attack.

CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in Kharkiv

A 16-year-old girl, a 41-year-old woman, and a 36-year-old man are receiving medical assistance on the spot. A 51-year-old man with an explosive injury has been hospitalized. - reported the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Additionally

Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the number of injured had increased to five.