Enemy attacks Borivska community in Kharkiv region: a pregnant woman is among the victims

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11007 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 118670 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 123623 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 138361 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 199432 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239405 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147667 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370079 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182508 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149799 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 83389 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 116627 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 103272 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 20307 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 40919 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 118671 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105143 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 123623 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118416 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 138361 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 7354 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10135 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14449 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15875 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21488 views
Enemy attacks Borivska community in Kharkiv region: a pregnant woman is among the victims

Kyiv • UNN

 26242 views

Three civilians were wounded during an attack by Russian troops on the Borivska community in Kharkiv region.

Enemy attacks Borivska community in Kharkiv region: a pregnant woman is among the victims

The occupants attacked the Borivska community of the Izium district of Kharkiv region. UNN reports this with reference to the message of the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov.

"Three civilians were injured in the village of Pisky Radkivski: A 33-year-old pregnant woman, a 13-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man. All of them were hospitalized. The roof of a private house was damaged and a fire started. Details are being established," said the head of the RMA.

Seven civilians, including children, were wounded in Kramatorsk district as a result of a Russian attack16.06.24, 15:29 • 32813 views

Elena Arhipova

Elena Arhipova

War
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
