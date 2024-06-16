Enemy attacks Borivska community in Kharkiv region: a pregnant woman is among the victims

The occupants attacked the Borivska community of the Izium district of Kharkiv region. UNN reports this with reference to the message of the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov.

"Three civilians were injured in the village of Pisky Radkivski: A 33-year-old pregnant woman, a 13-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man. All of them were hospitalized. The roof of a private house was damaged and a fire started. Details are being established," said the head of the RMA.

Seven civilians, including children, were wounded in Kramatorsk district as a result of a Russian attack