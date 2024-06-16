$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Seven civilians, including children, were wounded in Kramatorsk district as a result of a Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 32813 views

Seven civilians, including two children aged 4 and 7, were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Nova Poltavka village

Seven civilians, including children, were wounded in Kramatorsk district as a result of a Russian attack

Seven civilians, including two children, were wounded in the Russian attack on the village of Nova Poltavka in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region. UNN reports this with reference to the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office.

They also reported that prosecutors are recording the consequences of another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 16, 2024, Russian troops attacked the village of Nova Poltavka, Kramatorsk district. The type of weapon is being established.

"The munition hit the territory of the private sector. Seven civilians sustained injuries of varying severity, including two children. Two brothers, aged 4 and 7, who were in the yard of a residential building at the time of the shelling, were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. All the victims are being provided with qualified medical assistance. The damaged objects include private households and cars," the statement said.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Elena Arhipova

Elena Arhipova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kramatorsk
