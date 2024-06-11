In the Kramatorsk direction, the number of enemy assaults has increased: clashes continue in the areas of Chasoviy Yar and Klishcheyevka

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

In the Kramatorsk direction, the number of enemy assaults has increased: clashes continue in the areas of Chasoviy Yar and Klishcheyevka

In the Kramatorsk direction, the number of enemy assaults has increased: clashes continue in the areas of Chasoviy Yar and Klishcheyevka

Kyiv  •  UNN

Since the beginning of the day, 69 military clashes have occurred at the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is now in the Pokrovsky and Kupyansky directions.

The greatest activity of the enemy is now in the Pokrovsky and Kupyansky directions. on Kramatorsk direction the number of enemy assaults increased to nine. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

"Since the beginning of the day, 69 military clashes have occurred at the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is now in the Pokrovsky and Kupyansky directions. Our defenders stand in the way of offensive attempts by the Russian occupiers and inflict losses on them," the General Staff report says.

In the Kupyansky direction the number of enemy attacks has increased to four, two of them, in the areas of Peschany and Berestovo, continue.

Currently, three attempts by the Russian occupiers to move forward are holding back our units in the Limansky direction. The fighting is taking place in two locations near Grekovka and in the Ternovi area. The total number of enemy assault operations in this direction today is 14.

In the Seversky direction, the number of Russian assault operations did not change. In fact, the invaders use aviation here. The area of Belogorovka was bombed with six Kabami, and Rozdolovka was hit with unguided air missiles.

In the Kramatorsk direction our defenders continue to repel enemy attacks. Now there are three clashes in the areas of the settlements of Chasov Yar and Klishcheyevka. The total number of enemy attacks in the direction increased to nine.

In the Pokrovsky direction enemy activity remains in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Kalinovo. Now we are talking about 18 different attacking actions of the invaders in this direction since the beginning of the day.

In addition, the enemy began to act more actively in the afternoon in the Orekhovsky direction – it carried out three more airstrikes in the areas of the villages of Pyatikhatki and Lobkovo and near the village of Velikaya Novoselka.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff concluded.

General Staff: about half of all battles today took place in the Pokrovsky and Luhansk directions
11.06.24, 13:47

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

