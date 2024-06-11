In the Kramatorsk direction, the number of enemy assaults has increased: clashes continue in the areas of Chasoviy Yar and Klishcheyevka

The greatest activity of the enemy is now in the Pokrovsky and Kupyansky directions. on Kramatorsk direction the number of enemy assaults increased to nine. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

"Since the beginning of the day, 69 military clashes have occurred at the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is now in the Pokrovsky and Kupyansky directions. Our defenders stand in the way of offensive attempts by the Russian occupiers and inflict losses on them," the General Staff report says.

In the Kupyansky direction the number of enemy attacks has increased to four, two of them, in the areas of Peschany and Berestovo, continue.

Currently, three attempts by the Russian occupiers to move forward are holding back our units in the Limansky direction. The fighting is taking place in two locations near Grekovka and in the Ternovi area. The total number of enemy assault operations in this direction today is 14.

In the Seversky direction, the number of Russian assault operations did not change. In fact, the invaders use aviation here. The area of Belogorovka was bombed with six Kabami, and Rozdolovka was hit with unguided air missiles.

In the Kramatorsk direction our defenders continue to repel enemy attacks. Now there are three clashes in the areas of the settlements of Chasov Yar and Klishcheyevka. The total number of enemy attacks in the direction increased to nine.

In the Pokrovsky direction enemy activity remains in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Kalinovo. Now we are talking about 18 different attacking actions of the invaders in this direction since the beginning of the day.

In addition, the enemy began to act more actively in the afternoon in the Orekhovsky direction – it carried out three more airstrikes in the areas of the villages of Pyatikhatki and Lobkovo and near the village of Velikaya Novoselka.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff concluded.

