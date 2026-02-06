Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without power

On the night of Friday, February 6, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

Earlier, he warned about enemy attack-type UAVs in the direction of Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia.

Private houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without power - the enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia region. As soon as the security situation allows, crews will begin restoring power - Fedorov noted.

Recall

The day before, after an enemy attack, 53,098 consumers in the right-bank part of Zaporizhzhia and the region were left without electricity. Critical facilities are switching to generator power.

