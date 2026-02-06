Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without power
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of February 6, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region, likely with attack UAVs. Private houses were damaged, and 12,000 subscribers were left without electricity.
On the night of Friday, February 6, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.
Details
Earlier, he warned about enemy attack-type UAVs in the direction of Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia.
Private houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without power - the enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia region. As soon as the security situation allows, crews will begin restoring power
Recall
The day before, after an enemy attack, 53,098 consumers in the right-bank part of Zaporizhzhia and the region were left without electricity. Critical facilities are switching to generator power.
