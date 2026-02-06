Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without power

$43.170.02
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 19697 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 19615 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 20838 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 33107 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 66955 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 29097 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 28001 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22232 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15109 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14687 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
End of New START Treaty: Sybiha explained what it means and outlined the consequences
Falling profits and rising defaults: Russia's banking crisis has already begun - intelligence
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 19699 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 66959 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 69359 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 99298 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

On the night of February 6, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region, likely with attack UAVs. Private houses were damaged, and 12,000 subscribers were left without electricity.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without power

On the night of Friday, February 6, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

Earlier, he warned about enemy attack-type UAVs in the direction of Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia.

Private houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without power - the enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia region. As soon as the security situation allows, crews will begin restoring power

- Fedorov noted.

Recall

The day before, after an enemy attack, 53,098 consumers in the right-bank part of Zaporizhzhia and the region were left without electricity. Critical facilities are switching to generator power.

The number of victims of Russian attacks on February 3 in Zaporizhzhia has increased: among them are four children04.02.26, 11:27 • 3298 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine