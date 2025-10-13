$41.510.00
05:52 PM • 12164 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
October 12, 04:23 PM • 18439 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 27869 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 21715 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 80526 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 99346 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 52326 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 52821 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 41464 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 30803 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
Publications
Exclusives
Enemy attacked Sumy: apartment buildings and a non-residential building damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

On October 12, an enemy UAV hit the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy. Windows in apartment buildings were blown out, a non-residential building was damaged, with no casualties.

Enemy attacked Sumy: apartment buildings and a non-residential building damaged

Late in the evening on October 12, the enemy attacked the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the impact of a strike UAV, windows were blown out in several high-rise buildings, and a non-residential building was damaged.

Preliminary, there are no casualties or injuries. A woman sought medical help – she had an acute stress reaction, doctors provided the necessary assistance.

- Hryhorov wrote.

He added that all necessary services have been engaged, and the area is being inspected. Owners of damaged premises will be provided with the necessary assistance.

Recall

On September 25, Sumy suffered another attack by Russian troops with drones, there was a hit on the premises of an enterprise, one woman had an acute stress reaction.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Sumy