Enemy attacked Sumy: apartment buildings and a non-residential building damaged

Late in the evening on October 12, the enemy attacked the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the impact of a strike UAV, windows were blown out in several high-rise buildings, and a non-residential building was damaged.

Preliminary, there are no casualties or injuries. A woman sought medical help – she had an acute stress reaction, doctors provided the necessary assistance. - Hryhorov wrote.

He added that all necessary services have been engaged, and the area is being inspected. Owners of damaged premises will be provided with the necessary assistance.

Recall

On September 25, Sumy suffered another attack by Russian troops with drones, there was a hit on the premises of an enterprise, one woman had an acute stress reaction.

Russians attacked a perinatal center in Sumy: what is known