Russians attacked a perinatal center in Sumy: what is known

The perinatal center in Sumy came under attack by Russian troops, said the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Sumy. As a result of the Russian strike, the roof of the Perinatal Center caught fire. At the time of the attack, there were: 11 children, 35 patients, 120 employees inside. Everyone managed to get down to the shelter. The shelling continues. - Yermak said.

As the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, clarified, "the enemy deliberately hit the building of the medical institution in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy with a drone." "At the time of the attack, 166 people were in the institution, including 11 children," the head of the Regional Military Administration said on social networks.

He confirmed that "everyone was in the shelter at the time of the attack." "Preliminarily, there are no casualties," Hryhorov said.

Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar clarified that, according to preliminary information, an enemy drone "Italmas" had arrived.

