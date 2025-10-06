Russians attacked a perinatal center in Sumy: what is known

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
06:51 AM • 9994 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 27117 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 19988 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 30615 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 60025 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 74594 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 89511 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 164147 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 127038 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 110451 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0m/s
90%
750mm
Popular news
In Luhansk, the occupiers held a "traitor's day" and awarded collaborative teachers - CNSOctober 6, 12:26 AM • 17389 views
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new governmentOctober 6, 01:58 AM • 15734 views
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of LapaivkaVideoOctober 6, 02:29 AM • 21798 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM • 19408 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region06:37 AM • 12218 views
Publications
A moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 7100 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto06:06 AM • 27137 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 164155 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 93305 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 106402 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Tim Cook
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 54094 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 51260 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 127038 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 59945 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 61657 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Forbes
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Russians attacked a perinatal center in Sumy: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

As a result of a Russian drone strike on the Sumy Perinatal Center, the roof caught fire. 166 people, including 11 children, were in the shelter; there were no casualties.

Russians attacked a perinatal center in Sumy: what is known

The perinatal center in Sumy came under attack by Russian troops, said the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Sumy. As a result of the Russian strike, the roof of the Perinatal Center caught fire. At the time of the attack, there were: 11 children, 35 patients, 120 employees inside. Everyone managed to get down to the shelter. The shelling continues.

- Yermak said.

As the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, clarified, "the enemy deliberately hit the building of the medical institution in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy with a drone." "At the time of the attack, 166 people were in the institution, including 11 children," the head of the Regional Military Administration said on social networks.

He confirmed that "everyone was in the shelter at the time of the attack." "Preliminarily, there are no casualties," Hryhorov said.

Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar clarified that, according to preliminary information, an enemy drone "Italmas" had arrived.

Russia attacked a train station in Sumy region, the Shostka-Kyiv train was hit, there are injured - RMA04.10.25, 12:20 • 3920 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Sumy