Enemy attacked Odesa region with Iskander in the morning - OK “South”

On the morning of June 12, the Russian army attacked Odesa region with an Iskander-M ballistic missile. This was reported by the public relations service of the South Air Command, UNN reports.

The Russian occupation forces continue to terrorize the southern regions with missiles and air strikes. On the morning of June 12, 2024, the enemy attacked Odesa region from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea with an Iskander-M ballistic missile - the statement reads.

Also, the "South" military command reported that last night the enemy conducted an air strike with guided bombs in Kherson region.

Earlier it was reported that in the morning an explosion was heard in Odesa .