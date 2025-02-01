Enemy attacked Kharkiv region with 17 drones and 6 missiles, in Kharkiv 1 killed, 4 injured

As a result of the morning attack by the Russian Federation with a drone in Kharkiv, one person died and four were injured, over the past day the enemy attacked the Kharkiv region with 17 drones and 6 missiles, there is damage to industrial facilities, the village council and two more victims, reported on Saturday the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Over the day, the enemy directed 17 UAVs and 6 missiles at civilians and infrastructure," wrote the head of the RMA.

February 1, 07:42, the city of Kharkiv, Kholodnogorsky district. As a result of the fall of the fragments of the shot down UAV, a private residential house was damaged. 4 people were injured. Among them: a 38-year-old man, women aged 64, 60, 77 years. Two were hospitalized: a 64-year-old man and a woman, they received explosive injuries and burns. The condition is moderate. A 60-year-old woman died - reported Sinegubov.

As clarified by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, due to the attack by the Russian Federation, one private house was partially destroyed, the fire that broke out due to the arrival was extinguished. According to preliminary information, 16 more private houses were damaged.

Also, according to the head of the RMA, enemy strikes over the day were recorded in three districts of the Kharkiv region:

February 1, 07:30, Kharkiv region, the village of Cherkaska Lozova. As a result of shelling by the Shahed UAV, a garage and 2 cars were on fire.

February 1, 07:22, Kharkiv region, the village of Nova Vodolaha. As a result of the fall of the Shahed UAV, production facilities were damaged.

23:50, Izyum district, the village of Pisky-Radkivski. As a result of shelling from the Uragan MLRS, the glazing and roof of the village council building were damaged.

15:40, Kupyansk district, the city of Kupyansk. As a result of shelling from a drone, the facade, summer terrace and glazing of a cafe building were damaged.

13:30, Kupyansk district, the village of Osynovo. As a result of shelling by the Molniya UAV, the road surface was damaged.

09:44, Kupyansk district, the city of Kupyansk. As a result of shelling, an outbuilding was on fire. An 84-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were injured.

Kharkov under fire: one wounded and one dead