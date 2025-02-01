Enemy attacked Kharkiv region with 17 drones and 6 missiles, in Kharkiv 1 killed, 4 injured

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 28878 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68346 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102996 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106351 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124456 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102485 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130208 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103574 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113320 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116919 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106933 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103510 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94374 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112962 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107418 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 28878 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124456 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130208 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163046 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153108 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1945 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9123 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107418 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112962 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138716 views
Enemy attacked Kharkiv region with 17 drones and 6 missiles, in Kharkiv 1 killed, 4 injured

Enemy attacked Kharkiv region with 17 drones and 6 missiles, in Kharkiv 1 killed, 4 injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26732 views

As a result of a morning drone attack in Kharkiv, one person was killed and four were injured. Over the course of the day, the enemy attacked the Kharkiv region with 17 drones and 6 missiles, damaging civilian objects.

As a result of the morning attack by the Russian Federation with a drone in Kharkiv, one person died and four were injured, over the past day the enemy attacked the Kharkiv region with 17 drones and 6 missiles, there is damage to industrial facilities, the village council and two more victims, reported on Saturday the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Over the day, the enemy directed 17 UAVs and 6 missiles at civilians and infrastructure," wrote the head of the RMA.

February 1, 07:42, the city of Kharkiv, Kholodnogorsky district. As a result of the fall of the fragments of the shot down UAV, a private residential house was damaged. 4 people were injured. Among them: a 38-year-old man, women aged 64, 60, 77 years. Two were hospitalized: a 64-year-old man and a woman, they received explosive injuries and burns. The condition is moderate. A 60-year-old woman died

- reported Sinegubov.

As clarified by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, due to the attack by the Russian Federation, one private house was partially destroyed, the fire that broke out due to the arrival was extinguished. According to preliminary information, 16 more private houses were damaged.

Also, according to the head of the RMA, enemy strikes over the day were recorded in three districts of the Kharkiv region:

  • February 1, 07:30, Kharkiv region, the village of Cherkaska Lozova. As a result of shelling by the Shahed UAV, a garage and 2 cars were on fire.
    • February 1, 07:22, Kharkiv region, the village of Nova Vodolaha. As a result of the fall of the Shahed UAV, production facilities were damaged.
      • 23:50, Izyum district, the village of Pisky-Radkivski. As a result of shelling from the Uragan MLRS, the glazing and roof of the village council building were damaged.
        • 15:40, Kupyansk district, the city of Kupyansk. As a result of shelling from a drone, the facade, summer terrace and glazing of a cafe building were damaged.
          • 13:30, Kupyansk district, the village of Osynovo. As a result of shelling by the Molniya UAV, the road surface was damaged.
            • 09:44, Kupyansk district, the city of Kupyansk. As a result of shelling, an outbuilding was on fire. An 84-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were injured.

              Kharkov under fire: one wounded and one dead01.02.25, 08:22 • 29707 views

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              War
              kharkivKharkiv

              Contact us about advertising