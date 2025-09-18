Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil district
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv region, warehouse premises in Boryspil district and a private house in Bucha district caught fire. No casualties have been reported, and the fire has been localized.
As a result of an enemy attack in the Boryspil district of Kyiv Oblast, warehouse premises caught fire. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, informs UNN.
Details
"Emergency services are at the scene. All necessary measures are being taken," the report says.
It is also indicated that the consequences of the enemy attack are being recorded in the Bucha district.
A fire broke out in a private house here. SES rescuers are working. The fire has been localized
They added that there were no reports of casualties.
Recall
On the night of August 8, the enemy attacked the Bucha district of Kyiv region with drones. Three women were injured, and damage to private houses and fires were recorded.
