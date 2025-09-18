Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil district

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
September 17, 07:21 PM • 12667 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 19240 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 19786 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 20016 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 25661 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 36060 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 40115 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 39351 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 108309 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 125102 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.1m/s
91%
750mm
Popular news
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 10984 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 11353 views
Zelenskyy appointed Yuriy Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of UkraineSeptember 17, 06:10 PM • 9200 views
In Ternopil, a drunk TCC employee caused a mass road accident, a police officer was injuredVideoSeptember 17, 06:20 PM • 4342 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 9756 views
Publications
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 12674 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 26285 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 57855 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 108313 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 125106 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Roberta Metsola
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 9890 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 11426 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 11057 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 42531 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 47411 views
Actual
Facebook
Diia (service)
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury

Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

As a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv region, warehouse premises in Boryspil district and a private house in Bucha district caught fire. No casualties have been reported, and the fire has been localized.

Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil district

As a result of an enemy attack in the Boryspil district of Kyiv Oblast, warehouse premises caught fire. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, informs UNN.

Details

"Emergency services are at the scene. All necessary measures are being taken," the report says.

It is also indicated that the consequences of the enemy attack are being recorded in the Bucha district.

A fire broke out in a private house here. SES rescuers are working. The fire has been localized

- clarified the OVA.

They added that there were no reports of casualties.

Recall

On the night of August 8, the enemy attacked the Bucha district of Kyiv region with drones. Three women were injured, and damage to private houses and fires were recorded.

Fire in Kyiv region after drone attack: rescuers extinguished the fire for over 10 hours16.09.25, 19:35 • 7980 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast