Enemy attack on Kharkiv: three casualties already reported

Three people were injured as a result of Russian troops' strikes on Kharkiv today, September 20, , said RMA head Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

“The number of victims has increased to three,” Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, he reported that hits of MRLS were recorded in Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts. Two people were injured in Osnoviansk district.