Enemy attack on Kharkiv: three casualties already reported
Kyiv • UNN
Three people were injured in the attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv on September 20. The hits of the anti-aircraft missiles were recorded in Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of the city.
Three people were injured as a result of Russian troops' strikes on Kharkiv today, September 20, , said RMA head Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
“The number of victims has increased to three,” Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, he reported that hits of MRLS were recorded in Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts. Two people were injured in Osnoviansk district.