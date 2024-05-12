Enemy attack on Kharkiv suburbs: no casualties so far

Outside the city of Kharkiv, shelling was recorded. Preliminary, there are no casualties. However, information about possible damage is being clarified. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

According to the latest reports, enemy forces were hit outside the city of Kharkiv.

Preliminary, there were no casualties.

However, information on the damage is still being established.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov informed that the enemy had attacked the suburbs twice.

