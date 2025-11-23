Enemy attack halted the operation of the Orlivka ferry: SBGS advises alternative routes
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian attack on November 22 temporarily halted the operation of the Orlivka ferry border crossing point; the SBGS published a list of available alternative crossings. International border crossing points are available for all citizens, while interstate crossings are recommended for citizens of Ukraine and Moldova.
Due to the Russian attack on November 22, the operation of the Orlivka ferry checkpoint has been temporarily suspended. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has published a list of available alternative crossings for citizens. The State Border Guard Service reported this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.
Details
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced the suspension of crossing operations at the "Orlivka" checkpoint after another strike from the Russian Federation.
Due to the suspension of crossing operations at the Orlivka ferry checkpoint, which was a consequence of the enemy attack by the Russian Federation, for your convenience, we suggest using the following checkpoints for crossing the state border
They indicated that the following remain available for all citizens (international checkpoints):
- Tabaky
- Vynohradivka
- Novi Troyany
- Reni
- Starokozache
- Palanka–Mayaky–Udobne
For citizens of Ukraine and Moldova, interstate crossings are recommended:
- Dolynske
- Zaliznychne
- Lisne
- Maloyaroslavets
Border guards urged drivers and passengers to plan their routes in advance if possible and to follow official updates.
