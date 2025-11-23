$42.150.00
Enemy attack halted the operation of the Orlivka ferry: SBGS advises alternative routes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1154 views

The Russian attack on November 22 temporarily halted the operation of the Orlivka ferry border crossing point; the SBGS published a list of available alternative crossings. International border crossing points are available for all citizens, while interstate crossings are recommended for citizens of Ukraine and Moldova.

Enemy attack halted the operation of the Orlivka ferry: SBGS advises alternative routes

Due to the Russian attack on November 22, the operation of the Orlivka ferry checkpoint has been temporarily suspended. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has published a list of available alternative crossings for citizens. The State Border Guard Service reported this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced the suspension of crossing operations at the "Orlivka" checkpoint after another strike from the Russian Federation.

Due to the suspension of crossing operations at the Orlivka ferry checkpoint, which was a consequence of the enemy attack by the Russian Federation, for your convenience, we suggest using the following checkpoints for crossing the state border 

– the border guards' message reads.

They indicated that the following remain available for all citizens (international checkpoints):

  • Tabaky
    • Vynohradivka
      • Novi Troyany
        • Reni
          • Starokozache
            • Palanka–Mayaky–Udobne

              For citizens of Ukraine and Moldova, interstate crossings are recommended:

              • Dolynske
                • Zaliznychne
                  • Lisne
                    • Maloyaroslavets

                      Border guards urged drivers and passengers to plan their routes in advance if possible and to follow official updates.

                      Stepan Haftko

                      Society
                      War in Ukraine
                      State Border of Ukraine
                      State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
                      Romania
                      Ukraine
                      Moldova