Enemy attack halted the operation of the Orlivka ferry: SBGS advises alternative routes

Due to the Russian attack on November 22, the operation of the Orlivka ferry checkpoint has been temporarily suspended. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has published a list of available alternative crossings for citizens. The State Border Guard Service reported this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Due to the suspension of crossing operations at the Orlivka ferry checkpoint, which was a consequence of the enemy attack by the Russian Federation, for your convenience, we suggest using the following checkpoints for crossing the state border