Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 950 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
05:32 AM • 6508 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 14594 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 25846 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 31658 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 67113 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 77453 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 39237 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 34915 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 54258 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US threatens decisive action against Iran at UN Security Council, while Russia is the only one to support TehranJanuary 16, 12:11 AM • 7680 views
Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on IranJanuary 16, 12:25 AM • 11266 views
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideo04:12 AM • 4628 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16Photo04:55 AM • 10357 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhoto05:20 AM • 6380 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 19496 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 51919 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 67123 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 77461 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 64841 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Karoline Leavitt
Nicolas Maduro
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 12811 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 25369 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 46899 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 80491 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 71264 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Truth Social

Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1556 views

Tonight, objects in the Korosten district of Zhytomyr region came under attack. There are no casualties or injuries, and the consequences of enemy attacks are being eliminated.

Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences

Russia again attacked Zhytomyr region overnight, having been attacking the region's critical infrastructure for a week, said Zhytomyr OVA head Vitaliy Bunechko on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Throughout the week, the enemy has been systematically striking critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. This night, facilities in the Korosten district of the region were again under attack. There are no casualties or injuries.

- Bunechko wrote.

According to him, all special and emergency services worked professionally and promptly, "the consequences of enemy strikes are being eliminated."

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region again overnight15.01.26, 08:52 • 3624 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zhytomyr Oblast