Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
Tonight, objects in the Korosten district of Zhytomyr region came under attack. There are no casualties or injuries, and the consequences of enemy attacks are being eliminated.
Russia again attacked Zhytomyr region overnight, having been attacking the region's critical infrastructure for a week, said Zhytomyr OVA head Vitaliy Bunechko on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Throughout the week, the enemy has been systematically striking critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region. This night, facilities in the Korosten district of the region were again under attack. There are no casualties or injuries.
According to him, all special and emergency services worked professionally and promptly, "the consequences of enemy strikes are being eliminated."
