Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region again overnight

06:16 AM • 1200 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
02:34 AM • 25986 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 26802 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 28731 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 29430 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 25218 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 21495 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 19127 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 16006 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 15196 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Popular news
Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to four servicemenJanuary 14, 08:54 PM • 6838 views
Kyivteploenergo employee dies while unloading generator in KyivJanuary 14, 09:24 PM • 14001 views
Ministry of Energy warns of phishing email demanding paymentJanuary 14, 10:32 PM • 6426 views
"Time to start drinking": Kaja Kallas congratulated MEPs on the holidays in an unusual wayJanuary 14, 11:41 PM • 5982 views
Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down: ISW named the reasonsPhoto03:07 AM • 3938 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 32201 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 43478 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 50501 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 66499 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 76516 views
Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region again overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Overnight, Russia attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr region. There were no casualties, and repair crews are restoring the damage.

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region again overnight

In the Zhytomyr region, Russia again attacked critical infrastructure facilities overnight, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy does not stop trying to deprive us of the most essential services for life in the midst of winter frosts. Tonight, Russia launched strikes on critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr and Korosten districts of the region. No one was injured as a result of the air strikes. The fires have been localized.

- Bunechko wrote.

Repair crews, according to him, "continue to restore critical infrastructure every minute when the security situation allows at the damaged facilities."

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: details13.01.26, 09:30 • 5642 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Zhytomyr Oblast