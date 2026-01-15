Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region again overnight

In the Zhytomyr region, Russia again attacked critical infrastructure facilities overnight, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy does not stop trying to deprive us of the most essential services for life in the midst of winter frosts. Tonight, Russia launched strikes on critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr and Korosten districts of the region. No one was injured as a result of the air strikes. The fires have been localized. - Bunechko wrote.

Repair crews, according to him, "continue to restore critical infrastructure every minute when the security situation allows at the damaged facilities."

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: details