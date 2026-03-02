Emirates resumes limited flights from March 2

Emirates airline announced that it will start operating a limited number of flights from the evening of March 2. This is stated in the carrier's statement, reports UNN.

Details

The company noted that passengers with previously made bookings will be prioritized. Emirates will also directly contact those customers who have been rebooked on these limited flights.

At the same time, the carrier urged passengers not to go to the airport without a separate notification from the company.

All other flights remain suspended until further notice – added Emirates.

Recall

The United Arab Emirates will cover the costs of food and accommodation for tens of thousands of travelers stranded in the country due to the conflict in the Middle East. More than 20,000 travelers were affected by flight cancellations after the closure of UAE airports.