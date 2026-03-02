Emirates resumes limited flights from March 2

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
03:00 PM • 1628 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 5456 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 10271 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 8160 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 10843 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 13888 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 24236 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 15857 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 39735 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 72874 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
62%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 32345 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 12147 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 20734 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 18256 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 10764 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 10833 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 18347 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 24236 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 134529 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 139945 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Bashar al-Assad
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 354 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 7990 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 10276 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 73378 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 70928 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Airbus A380

Emirates resumes limited flights from March 2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Emirates airline will resume a limited number of flights from the evening of March 2, with priority given to passengers with previously booked reservations. The carrier urges passengers not to come to the airport without a separate notification.

Emirates resumes limited flights from March 2

Emirates airline announced that it will start operating a limited number of flights from the evening of March 2. This is stated in the carrier's statement, reports UNN.

Details

The company noted that passengers with previously made bookings will be prioritized. Emirates will also directly contact those customers who have been rebooked on these limited flights.

At the same time, the carrier urged passengers not to go to the airport without a separate notification from the company.

All other flights remain suspended until further notice 

– added Emirates.

Recall

The United Arab Emirates will cover the costs of food and accommodation for tens of thousands of travelers stranded in the country due to the conflict in the Middle East. More than 20,000 travelers were affected by flight cancellations after the closure of UAE airports.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

News of the World
United Arab Emirates