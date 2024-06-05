Emergency shutdown schedules introduced in Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Sumy regions

Emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced in three regions at once - Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Sumy, UNN informs.

"Emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced in the Sumy region. Now consumers of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd stages are switched off in an emergency," the Sumy RMA reported.

Cherkassyoblenergo reports that emergency shutdowns have been introduced in the region due to exceeding the consumption limit.

"Due to exceeding the consumption limit, at the command of Ukrenergo on June 5, from 20:52 in the Cherkasy region, emergency shutdown schedules were partially applied, "the report says.

A similar message was posted by Chernigovoblenergo.

"... at 20:52, JSC "Chernigovoblenergo" received an order from the regional dispatching center of the central region of Nek "Ukrenergo" in addition to the GPO to apply the 1st and 2nd stages of emergency power outage schedules (woof) concerning domestic and non - household consumers," the company said.

