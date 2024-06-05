Emergency shutdown schedules introduced in Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Sumy regions

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 65861 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138360 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143490 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237046 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171178 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163348 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147708 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218721 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112929 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205348 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 63777 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109043 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 46208 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104737 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 42051 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237046 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218721 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205348 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231455 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218686 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 1476 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 11312 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104737 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109043 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158158 views
Emergency shutdown schedules introduced in Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Sumy regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 68233 views

Cherkassyoblenergo reports that emergency shutdowns have been introduced in the region due to exceeding the consumption limit. A similar message was posted by Chernigovoblenergo. The shutdown in the Sumy region was reported in the RMA.

Emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced in three regions at once - Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Sumy, UNN informs.

"Emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced in the Sumy region. Now consumers of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd stages are switched off in an emergency," the Sumy RMA reported.

Cherkassyoblenergo reports that emergency shutdowns have been introduced in the region due to exceeding the consumption limit.

"Due to exceeding the consumption limit, at the command of Ukrenergo on June 5, from 20:52 in the Cherkasy region, emergency shutdown schedules were partially applied, "the report says.

A similar message was posted by Chernigovoblenergo.

"... at 20:52, JSC "Chernigovoblenergo" received an order from the regional dispatching center of the central region of Nek "Ukrenergo" in addition to the GPO to apply the 1st and 2nd stages of emergency power outage schedules (woof) concerning domestic and non - household consumers," the company said.

Why in different regions the "light" is turned off for a different number of hours: Ukrenergo gave an explanation05.06.24, 17:42 • 16207 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukrenerhoUkrenergo

