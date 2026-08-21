Emergency repair work has been completed in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District following the enemy attack

Emergency recovery operations in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district following the enemy attack on the night of August 20 have been completed. The State Emergency Service reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that 16 people were killed and 42 injured in the enemy shelling of the capital. Twelve people were rescued.

In the morning, work at the site in Solomianskyi district will resume. Rescuers have so far dismantled five floor slabs. They also cleared and removed 62 cubic meters of destroyed building structures — the statement said.

Recall

The police showed the first minutes after the cynical strike on Kyiv on August 20.

In a Kyiv business center, one person was found dead and two injured after drone debris fell — mayor