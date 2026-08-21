Emergency repair work has been completed in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District following the enemy attack
Kyiv • UNN
After the August 20 strike in Kyiv, 16 people were killed, 42 were injured, and 12 were rescued. Rescuers dismantled 5 slabs and removed 62 cubic meters of rubble.
Emergency recovery operations in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district following the enemy attack on the night of August 20 have been completed. The State Emergency Service reports, according to UNN.
Details
It is reported that 16 people were killed and 42 injured in the enemy shelling of the capital. Twelve people were rescued.
In the morning, work at the site in Solomianskyi district will resume. Rescuers have so far dismantled five floor slabs. They also cleared and removed 62 cubic meters of destroyed building structures
Recall
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