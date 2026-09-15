They misappropriated UAH 137 million through railway cars: seven participants in the scheme were served with notices of suspicion, including a former official of the Kyiv Metro

Law enforcement officers notified 7 members of a criminal group of suspicion; according to the investigation, the group is involved in misappropriating UAH 137.5 million from the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise during the delivery of metro cars. This was reported by the SAPO press service, according to UNN.

The following individuals were notified of suspicion:

a former official of the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise;

three officials of the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise;

two co-organizers of the crime;

the director of a controlled company.

Their actions were classified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — misappropriation, embezzlement of property, or taking possession of it through abuse of office, committed on an especially large scale or by an organized group.

As part of the pretrial investigation, it was established that at the end of 2022, the Warsaw Metro transferred 60 metro cars to the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise free of charge.

In 2023, the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise held tenders for the procurement of freight forwarding services to ensure the delivery of the metro cars. A predetermined company won the tender, offering transportation services at significantly inflated prices. The contract was worth UAH 190 million.

To conceal the crime, the participants in the scheme transferred the funds received to execute the contract to the account of a controlled company abroad. Subsequently, they paid part of the amount to the actual carrier, while misappropriating the remainder — UAH 137.5 million.

Recall

Prosecutors notified Ruslan Kandybor, Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration, of suspicion of official negligence that led to the destruction of the metro tunnel between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations in 2023.