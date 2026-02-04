$42.970.16
The Diplomat

Elon Musk called the Prime Minister of Spain a "tyrant" for social media restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Musk spoke negatively about the Spanish Prime Minister, who plans to restrict teenagers' access to social media.

Elon Musk called the Prime Minister of Spain a "tyrant" for social media restrictions

Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk sharply criticized Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez after his statement about introducing restrictions on access to social networks for children under 16. In his post on X, Musk did not hold back his emotions, calling the Spanish leader a "tyrant and traitor." This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Spanish government plans to introduce a ban on the use of social networks for teenagers under 16, and is also developing other measures to regulate digital content and protect minors.

These initiatives are part of a broader European trend to strengthen control over platforms that can negatively affect the mental health and development of young people. However, Elon Musk regarded such a step as an attack on freedom of speech and digital rights.

Dirty Sanchez is a tyrant and a traitor to the Spanish people

- Musk wrote on the social network X, adding an obscene emoji to his message.

Spain and Greece propose banning social media for children under 1603.02.26, 20:59 • 2460 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Social network
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk
Spain