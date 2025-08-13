Elite house and six plots on the Dnipro: ARMA sells Fuks' assets

The National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA) has announced a tender for the management of oligarch Pavlo Fuks' seized property, which includes an elite house and six land plots on the Dnipro riverbank. This was reported by ARMA, writes UNN.

Details

ARMA has put up for tender on the "Prozorro" platform the management of Pavlo Fuks' seized property, with a total value of almost UAH 214 million, according to independent experts.

Among the assets are a luxurious residential building and six land plots in the urban-type settlement of Kozyntsi, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, on the Dnipro riverbank. The house is equipped with high-quality furniture and household appliances, as well as its own cinema, gym, and massage parlor.

The land plots are located among elite private developments and can be used for construction, as well as for agriculture or horticulture.

Tender proposals are accepted until August 27, 2025. The property was transferred to ARMA's management based on the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv. After the managers are selected, it will begin to generate funds for the State Budget of Ukraine, working for the benefit of the state.

