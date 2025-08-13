$41.430.02
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 12590 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 28436 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 35984 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 66791 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 36257 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 62106 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 68447 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 35036 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 82056 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Elite house and six plots on the Dnipro: ARMA sells Fuks' assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

ARMA has announced a tender for the management of the arrested property of oligarch Pavlo Fuks, which includes an elite house and six land plots on the banks of the Dnipro. The total value of the assets is almost UAH 214 million.

Elite house and six plots on the Dnipro: ARMA sells Fuks' assets

The National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA) has announced a tender for the management of oligarch Pavlo Fuks' seized property, which includes an elite house and six land plots on the Dnipro riverbank. This was reported by ARMA, writes UNN.

Details

ARMA has put up for tender on the "Prozorro" platform the management of Pavlo Fuks' seized property, with a total value of almost UAH 214 million, according to independent experts.

Among the assets are a luxurious residential building and six land plots in the urban-type settlement of Kozyntsi, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, on the Dnipro riverbank. The house is equipped with high-quality furniture and household appliances, as well as its own cinema, gym, and massage parlor.

The land plots are located among elite private developments and can be used for construction, as well as for agriculture or horticulture.

Tender proposals are accepted until August 27, 2025. The property was transferred to ARMA's management based on the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv. After the managers are selected, it will begin to generate funds for the State Budget of Ukraine, working for the benefit of the state.

Large-scale privatization: confiscated enterprise belonging to Russian oligarch sold at auction for double the price13.08.25, 11:59 • 3506 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPolitics
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro
Kyiv