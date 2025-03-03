Electronic referrals to the preliminary medical examination in “Reserve+” now contain the date of arrival for medical examination
Kyiv • UNN
In the new version of the Reserve+ app, electronic referrals to the MLC now contain a specific date of medical examination. The update is available to all persons liable for military service and avoids unnecessary visits to the MCC.
In the new version of the Reserve+ mobile application, electronic referrals to the Military Medical Commission (MMC) now include a clearly defined date of arrival for a medical examination. This update applies only to new referrals generated in the latest version of the app. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko, according to UNN.
Details
Thanks to this innovation, persons liable for military service can avoid unnecessary visits to the MCC, the need to collect papers and long queues. Now they can do it right away:
- Go to a medical facility on a specific day;
- Pass a medical examination within a clearly defined time frame.
The upgrade will allow you to pass the commission without unnecessary visits to the TCC, paperwork, and long queues,
With the new update, electronic referrals are now available to all persons liable for military service, regardless of whether they have received a paper call-up for a military qualification commission or want to undergo the commission themselves.
All you need to do is submit a request to Reserve+.
