Electronic control and transparent deadlines: Kyiv changes the rules for submitting applications

Kyiv is fully switching to electronic document management. Appeals, documents for signature and other documents will be accepted by the KMVA exclusively in electronic form. The corresponding instruction has already been issued to the administration apparatus. This was announced on Wednesday by the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

This decision is designed to simplify and revitalize document flow in the KMVA, Tkachenko emphasized.

Stacks of documents that gather dust and delay their signing must disappear. And officials of the KMDA, who, thanks to such "storage", did not get out of vacations and did anything but state affairs, will have to work. - he added.

According to Tkachenko, it cannot be that the criticality of enterprises is processed for months, instead of 10 days.

Everything must be clear: a digital trace, transparent terms and stages of consideration of appeals. Also, a completely electronic history will remove any accusations that the head of the KMVA is "delaying something" or "not signing" - Tkachenko emphasized.

