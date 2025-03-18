Electricity supply is being restored in Zaporizhzhia after the occupiers' attack
Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply in the Kushugum community after the enemy shelling. Electricity supply has already been restored in Malokaterynivka, and in other villages - according to the schedule.
Energy workers are restoring power supply in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Energy services continue to work to restore power supply in the Kushuhum community. Electricity supply has already been restored in Malokaterynivka.
In the villages of Kushuhum and Balabyne, electricity will be supplied according to the schedule. Repair works to restore energy supply are ongoing.
Local authorities express their gratitude to the power engineers for their dedicated work in conditions of constant danger and for their assistance to citizens.
Yesterday, it was reported that the terrorist army attacked one of the frontline communities in the Zaporizhzhia region, with more than 3,000 subscribers without electricity.
