Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28

On Friday, February 28, power curtailment measures will be applied to industry and business. No disconnections of household consumers are expected. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Time of application of restrictions: 5:00 - 10:00, 16:00 - 22:00.

The reason for the temporary introduction is damage to power facilities caused by Russian missile and drone attacks. Power engineers are working to bring the equipment damaged by the enemy back into operation as soon as possible.

"Ukrenergo" draws attention to the fact that the time of application and the scope of restrictions during the day may change.

Due to warming in some regions, electricity consumption is showing a downward trend. Schedules for the population are not announced, but in Odesa region there are forced outages due to the consequences of the Russian attack, and the need for economical consumption remains.

